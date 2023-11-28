Beatrice Muff

May 19, 1932 – November 28, 2023

In loving memory ~

As our lives will be forever changed without our Mom, Wife, Grandma and Best friend with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Beatrice (Bea) (Fenrick) Muff at the age of 90.

She is survived by her husband (Max Muff) and her children and grandchildren.

Predeceased by her son Donald (Don) Fenrick her sister Ann Atkinson and Rose Gullickson.

Bea was a beautiful and funny and a loving caring person, those who knew her would agree. She loved her chocolate and popcorn. Bea had many talents such as Drawing, oil painting and poetry and singing . . She loved fishing

Gardening and camping, and would always have a poker stick poking the campfire. Bea loved people, she was a social butterfly, everywhere she went, she knew someone and if she didn’t, she would always strike up a conversation with a stranger.

She loved all animals and loved feeding and watching the birds.

The Family would like to thank Doc Lim and all the doctors and nurses at Mills Memorial Hospital. The Homecare nurses and Home support that cared for her.

You are all truly amazing …

MOM we will forever hold you close in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven. Mom we so love and miss you.

Love your family…..xo

Planning a Celebration of life in the spring of 2023. Ferry Island Terrace B.C around the campfire

Obituary-