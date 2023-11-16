It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Barry Kazakoff. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Barry worked as a Home Handy man for many years.
He loved the ham radio club, fishing, collecting 3 of everything and listening to music .
He leaves behind his loving wife Donna, his children Brenda-Lee (Kyle), Leanne, Brad, Laura (Marty), Kimberly and grandchildren Jaxson & Kinsley.
We will love and miss you forever.
A celebration of life will be held on November 26th at the Haney Presbyterian Church in Maple Ridge at 1:00 pm-3:00 pm.
