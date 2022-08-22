Barry John Daniels

August 22, 2022
In Loving Memory ~
It is with sadness to announce the passing of Barry Daniels. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration-of-Life for Barry at Grand Forks Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 30th at 1:00 pm.

