June 24, 1944 – July 26, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

Barry Edward Budden born in Lions Gate hospital June 24, 1944, has passed away peacefully at Cerwydden Seniors Community.

Predeceased by his father George and mother Leona.

He is survived by his wife Lil of fifty three years, two daughters Tanya (David) Tara, and two grandchildren, Dayna and Dawson.

Barry is survived by one brother Terry (Diane) in Victoria.

Barry really enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, whether it be hunting or fishing with his pals, or getting wood and riding his ATV. Barry’s greatest passion however was for sports. He loved to play them as well as to watch. The Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Mariners never had a greater fan!

Barry also loved living in his community, where he spent the majority of his life, serving two terms as alderman.

The immediate family will celebrate Barry’s life at a private event. Our thanks to the great staff at Cerwydden for helping with Barry’s final days.

Obituary-