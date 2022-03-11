We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandma, Barbara Louise McLeod ( Gordon) of Keremeos, BC, at the age of 86.

Raising 8 kids and looking after a handicapped husband, Mom became an unstoppable warrior. Family was important to Mom and she wanted all who came into her path to know she cared and loved them all. But if you got the “stink eye” you had better watch out!

Mom is survived by her admiring 8 children – Anne Brown ( Ken) , Noni Van Poederooyen ( Jos) , Marj McLeod, Bill McLeod ( Kelsey), Geordie McLeod ( Melissa), Meg Black ( Cal Freeman), Eva Baker ( Dave), and Angus McLeod ( Kathy).

Mom is also survived by 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandkids as well as her sister Gloria Muir, brothers Reg Gordon and Les(Melva) Gordon, sister in laws Shirley Gordon (Ron), Janet Gordon (Alex), Jacquie Graw (Mal) and Aunt Gloria Barkley.

Mom was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Lillie Gordon, sister Leona King and brothers Ronald, Malcolm, and Alex Gordon, and granddaughter Shelby Barrett.

Mom lived in Okanagan Falls for many years and was a lifetime member of the Legion, serving on the Administration board and was an active member in plenty of activities held. She believed in what the Legion does for our communities and enjoyed the camaraderie found in the people she met along the way.

Mom enjoyed reading, her garden, camping, sing alongs by the fires, travelling to visit kids especially when they lived afar, and travelling to other countries.

A celebration of Mom’s life will occur at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, care workers and staff at the Mariposa Care home in Osoyoos. Although Mom was not there long, the family was very appreciative as to the care given to Mom while there. The family would also like to thank Mom’s Community Health nurse Lisa Porter of Keremeos, for the kindness she has shown Mom over the years.

Flowers are gratefully declined, but if friends so desire memorial tributes can be made in Mom’s name to the Alzheimer’s Society or the SPCA.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com

