It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Axel Tilsted at the age of 90.

He is survived by the love of his life Birgit; children James, Anita (John); grandchildren Brad (Nikki), Sarah (Kevin), Darnell (Jessica); great-grandchildren Axel, Parker, Yona and Zara; brother Christian; and his family in Denmark.

Axel was born in Thisted, Denmark in 1932. He married his sweetheart in 1957 and they immigrated to Canada two weeks later. They made their home in Port Alberni where Axel worked as a heavy-duty mechanic for Frank Sing out in Kildonan and eventually retired from the City of Port Alberni Works Yard in 1995. Axel’s greatest pride was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Woodley, Jackie, the doctors and staff at West Coast General Hospital and everyone at Community Healthcare Services. A big thank you to our family and friends for all your support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Axel’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Cancer Society, or the WCGH Foundation. Flowers graciously declined.

Axel will be missed by all who knew him.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapelofmemories.ca for the Tilsted family.

