We are devastated to announce the sudden loss of our very kind mom and gramma, Avril Nan Horwood (nee Horwell).

She was born in Kent, England, and moved to Dumfries, Scotland as a baby.

She attended St. Michael’s Primary and Dumfries High School before moving to Reading, England at age 13, where she would meet her husband Tom at a dance hall. They married August 17, 1957 and immigrated to Calgary, Canada in 1958 where they started a family.

Trained in short hand and typing, she worked for a veterinarian (her favourite), lawyers, engineers, as well as in banking and insurance.

She and Tom retired in 1990, moving to Surrey, BC in 1992, and then to Qualicum Beach in 1994, where she followed her passion for gardening and quilting.

Predeceased by Tom in 2007, Avril is survived by 2 sisters, Joyce Percy(Scotland), Helen Green(Parksville); two daughters Joanne Horwood (Andrew Bartlett) in Vancouver, Julie Horwood (Trent Horwood) in Nanaimo; 4 grandchildren, Torben(Helley)and Michaela Christensen (Calgary and Vancouver), Jacob and Ainslie Horwood (Nanaimo.)

A memorial service will be held at Yates Memorial Services on Friday October 7 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or Heart and Stroke Foundations.