June 6, 2022

In loving memory ~

Audrey was born the third child, after brothers Calvin and Donald, to Esther and Theodore (Slim) Jens. Hard times through the Depression in Saskatchewan tempered the family ethic of thrift and hard work. That way of living served them well in the 1940’s when they moved to Canim Lake in the Cariboo and started a sawmill.

Audrey went to a one-room elementary school in Forest Grove and High School in Vancouver.

We married in 1966 in 100 Mile House and had our first child, April, in 1968. William was born seven years later in Burnaby. April gave us three grandchildren, Grayson, Victoria and Katherine.

Audrey fought cancer, when it came, with extreme courage and determination through chemotherapy, surgery, study drugs, radiation and pain.

A dark shadow was growing between her heart and her lungs and slowly took away her body’s ability to use oxygen. It weighed on her and diminished her life until her sweet heart stopped beating.

I never met anyone who didn’t like Audrey. She was the love of my life.

Obituary-