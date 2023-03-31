Arnold and Harriet Steffensen

In Loving Memory ~

Arnold 1924-January 30, 2023

Harriet 1925-2018

Arnold passed away peacefully at Wexford Care Home on January 30th. He is now with his loving wife Harriet of 71 years. Mom was a wonderful cook, and gardener, and will always be remembered for her baking, especially her Danish Kringle.

They immigrated to Canada from Denmark in 1965 with their 4 children and settled in Nanaimo. As a machinist, welder and blacksmith, Arnold started working at Venture Welding. Later he worked for Roy Saunders in Ucluelet, Withy’s Shipyard on Gabriola, Pacific Marine, but eventually spent many years at Nanaimo Shipyard.

When he left there, he became self-employed and was often called upon by fishermen and pleasure boat owners to do mechanical repairs as he had the reputation of being very skilled and knowledgeable in that field.

This gave Arnold and Harriet the freedom to travel which was their passion, as was his motorcycle. Together they took many trips back to Denmark and on some occasions, they would have their motorbike shipped by air so that they could tour Europe and visit family in Denmark. On their return trip, they would land in Toronto and ride home across Canada.

Our dad also hand-crafted a replica canon which was fired many times in the 1970s to start the Nanaimo to Vancouver Bathtub Race.

Our parents loved Vancouver Island and our father would often say “The island is as close as you will ever get to living in Heaven!”

Left to cherish wonderful memories and appreciate their brave and loving parents are Steve (Kathy) Steffensen, Grethe (Gary) Sproule, Erna (Mike) Madison, and John (Angella) Steffensen, as well as their 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff in Lodge #2 for the loving care they provided to our dad.

No service will be held as per their wishes.Obituary-