May, 1937-April, 2022 ~

We have lost our shining star and it feels like she was taken much too soon. Our dear sweet mom slipped away peacefully leaving behind a legacy of love, life and laughter.

Born a prairie girl, Arlene was raised in Winnipeg, and settled with her young family in White Rock. Daughter of Sid and Irma and sister of Ted (Lynne). Devoted wife and best friend to Jim, mother to Darren and Brad, mother-in-law to Wendy and Karen and Grandmother to Daniel (Sally), Cameron (Courtney) and Jessie (Ryan). Arlene was Gramma to all who knew her.

A lifelong dog lover, community minded and always involved, she formed instant connections and maintained lifelong friendships. She was the best of us. Our hearts are broken and it feels like they will never be whole again but we will carry on – the way she would want us to, the way she showed us how.

A beautiful soul who will be forever missed. She leaves joyful memories that we will carry always.

A celebration of life will be held in early summer. Details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.

