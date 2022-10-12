In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness that the family of Archie Hlady announces his passing. He died at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital after having lived 91 years.

Archie was born in Carrot River, Saskatchewan in 1931, the youngest of three children. At nineteen he, along with his sister Hazel and brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Browning, moved to Quesnel, B.C., and made it his home.

He worked for some time with a salvage company and after some years he and Dick became co-owners of Brody Machinery, a machine shop that serviced the Cariboo logging and mining community.

In 1972 he switched to real estate as a vocation, first working with Ceal Tingley Real Estate and then later for Century 21 Bob Sutton Realty, eventually taking over the business upon retirement of the original owner.

Located on Reid Street, the company was a stalwart member of the local business community for decades. Archie loved the real estate business and did not fully retire until his mid-eighties.

In April of 1966 he met his “Duchess”, Henny Kloprogge, and for a first date took her flying in the Quesnel Flying Club’s Cessna. Having swept Henny off her feet so to speak, they married in the fall of 1967.

Never one to sit for long, he was extremely handy and kept up the maintenance of his house and vehicles himself. In addition to his primary home, he maintained several rental properties and these kept him busy and satisfied when he wasn’t showing houses and property around the Quesnel area. Archie also enjoyed weekly poker games with friends and family for many years.

A private and quiet individual, he nevertheless touched the hearts of many. His family is blessed to have been part of his life and to have loved and been loved by him. They will miss his silly grins and his habit of quiet contemplation of news from family members while working a toothpick, followed by the utterance of a philosophical “huh”.

Archie is survived by his wife Henny, his two children Craig and Kymm, and his daughter-in-law Mary, two grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Clayton’s Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29th form 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. van Dyck, Fab Leblanc, and to the 3rd Floor caregivers at G.R. Baker for their loving and tender treatment of Archie in his last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.