June 13, 2022
In loving memory ~
Survived by son Matthew (Liane) and daughter Alison (Alex), five beloved grandchildren – Emma, Freya, Sounder, Aurora, and Amethyst, sister Marilyn (Andrew), sister-in-law Connie and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to take place at St. Andrew’s United Church, Nanaimo BC, on Friday June 24, at 1:00pm.
Please contact church office for zoom option.
Anne will be fondly remembered by family, friends, students and fellow musicians.
