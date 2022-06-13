Anne Elizabeth Dalton













June 13, 2022

In loving memory ~

Survived by son Matthew (Liane) and daughter Alison (Alex), five beloved grandchildren – Emma, Freya, Sounder, Aurora, and Amethyst, sister Marilyn (Andrew), sister-in-law Connie and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service to take place at St. Andrew’s United Church, Nanaimo BC, on Friday June 24, at 1:00pm.

Please contact church office for zoom option.

Anne will be fondly remembered by family, friends, students and fellow musicians. Obituary-