Anna Christine Jenkins (nee MacQuarrie)

January 31, 1928 – November 21, 2022

In loving memory ~

Anna was born a triplet January 31, 1928, in the family home in Coleman, Alberta where her parents Charlie and Mary had settled. She, twin sister, and brother were very tiny, rumoured to be only two to four pounds were incubated on the oven door. Unfortunately, her brother did not survive, but Anna and identical twin, Della were raised in Coleman and grew into two beautiful young women. They looked so much alike they often tried to trick their dates into thinking he was with the other sister! Even their children sometimes couldn’t tell them apart. Both became RNs, Della nursed in Fernie and Anna in Cranbrook. She and her husband Ron, whom she married September 6, 1952, moved to Cranbrook with their son Ronald John and daughter Dellann in 1955. The family settled in and made Cranbrook their home.

Mom nursed at the St. Eugene Hospital on King Street until the new hospital was built. She spent over forty years caring for patients and loved every minute of it. She worked lots of midnight shifts so she could be home when Ronald and Dellann got home from school. When her nursing career was coming to an end, she readily accepted a position as an LPN instructor for the College of the Rockies and Selkirk College, spending several years sharing her knowledge and passion with new students.

While she was working, she made many friends and we fondly remember her golf buddies, Ladies of The Nile, United Church Women and of course the Rumoli gang. She was always off somewhere to offer a helping hand, have fun and enjoy the company of her friends. She also loved to sneak off on short trips with her sisters, Della and Joan whenever they could get together. Anna loved her family and there wasn’t a get together, happy or sad, that she would have missed for the world. She took pictures at all the family get togethers, sometimes to much laughter, as heads were cut-off, or the camera was at an odd angle. Nonetheless, we were all grateful to get copies of all the best ones.

She was the sweetest, kindest person. Always offering encouragement, never criticizing, a hug or gentle pat on the hand to tell you she was there for you.

After she and Ron retired, they enjoyed many holidays and some years in sunny Arizona, where Mom enjoyed quilting, golf and happy hour!

Of all the people she loved; her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the joys of her life. All the kids fondly remember shopping trips, church teas, time spent together at Wasa Lake and visits from GG in High River.

Anna was predeceased by her parents, Charlie and Mary, her infant son Charles David, July 29, 1960, her daughter Dellann, December 16, 2001, and her sisters Della and Joan as well as her two brothers Wesley and Allister.

She is lovingly remembered by her son; Ronald (Mary Ann) and son-in-law Brian Popowitch (Brooke), her Grandchildren; Kylie (Curtis), Brianne (Tim), Tiegan (Jared), Jon (Sarah) and Allura (David) as well as her great grandchildren, Jett, Gage, Trezdyn, Kixtyn, Bextyn, Kenzie, Aspyn, Cruz, and Lars. She also leaves many nieces and nephews that hold her in their hearts.

Even near the end of her life as Dementia was taking its ugly toll, she would light up with “I love you”, when her loved ones came to visit her at Joseph Creek Care Village. Her caregivers there provided her with so much care and we are very grateful for their kindness.

Anna lived life to the fullest, she loved well, laughed often, and gave the best hugs. We will miss her dearly but will hold so many fond memories forever.

