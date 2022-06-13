June 13, 2022

In loving memory ~

Our darling Andrew Charles Ellis tragically died after a very sudden diagnosis and some days in palliative care.

From a young age, Andrew was attracted to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. This led him to spend his summers exploring in New England and at camp in Georgian Bay. He first visited BC in 1971 and years later, as an adult, he chose to live in the beautiful RDN district where we all came together for family holidays for over 30 years. Anyone who knew Andrew would describe him as a unique and gentle person who had many talents. His passing has left us with inconsolable grief and disarray which render happy memories sad and create unspeakable hopelessness.

Andrew is survived by his mother Hazel, sister Elizabeth, two nephews (Thomas and Philippe) and brother-in-law Marc.

“Give sorrow words; the grief that does not speak whispers the o’er-fraught heart and bids it break”. MacBeth, William Shakespeare

Heartfelt thanks to the Nanaimo Palliative Care Team.

To send a condolence to the family please visit www.qbmemorials.ca. Qualicum Beach Memorial Services. 250-594-0305.

