March 27, 2022

In loving memory ~

Mourning Al’s passing is Jacquie his wife of 55 years, son Shane (Carmen), Grandchildren Topher, Anthony, Katey, and greatgrandchild Edwin, daughter Nicole Quigg (Carey) granddaughters Shaelyn, Alysha, and his dog AJ. His family were present when he passed away at home.

Al was an avid fisherman (catch and release), sports enthusiast having played, soccer, softball, hockey, and tennis. He was also a coach together with Bill Soles and Robert Logan of Regal Soccer Club “Buffalo Blues”, for 10 years. A team with hard work and determination developed into a respected and competitive team. He was also on the executive of the regal club. Camping was his passion. Often you could see heading out of town a black diesel truck (Old Betsy) with a boat on top hooked up to a 5th wheel accompanied by his faithful dog and sometimes Jacquie.

Al had many good friends, many of whom visited him in the hospital. He received a special video from his niece Kelly, her husband Will, and son Bo from the Cayman Islands. The day of his passing he phoned his extended family, Gord Lawlor, Don and Ann Lawlor, Colleen and Rick Dawson, and long-time buddies Neil Brodie (Sadie) and Irv Green. The family thanks each one of you for your love and support.

Al’s Passing was peaceful, how do you put into words someone’s entire life but in the end if remembered with love and respect that is all you can ask for. Al had that.

Sincere thanks to Dr. R. Weir, Susan, and Kendra of Victoria Jubilee (Renal) for their respectful care over the years.

Take care Al – Love ya

Your family will never walk alone. “Gone Camping”

No service by request but many will always share memories.

A donation in Al’s name can be made to the kidney foundation.

Obituary-