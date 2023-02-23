Alex Veltkamp

In Loving Memory ~

Alex was born on April 16, 1938 in Hattem Holland and immigrated to Canada when he was 14. He had an older brother John (deceased), a younger sister Harmien (deceased) and a younger brother Bernie.

He became a carpenter, firefighter and captain of the fire department. He married Irene and had four children. They spent 63 years together.

He was a man of many talents. He built all his homes, played the trumpet, and loved to carve.

Once he retired he and Irene took up sailing. Every summer three fortunate grandchildren stayed with them and sailed the seas around Nanaimo and Victoria.

He was a practical joker and loved to make people laugh. He also loved to help people. Alex and Irene volunteered with World Renew to assist with disaster relief. In lieu of flowers, Alex would appreciate a donation to worldrenew.ca

Alex is survived by his wife Irene Veltkamp, daughters Debbie (Ray), Anne (Frank), sons Jim (Rhonda), and Alex (Debbie), 23 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service to be held on Feb 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Duncan.

Online condolences may be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com

He will be truly missed by everyone.

H.W. Wallace Cremation & Burial Centre