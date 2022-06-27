June 27, 2022

In loving memory ~

The family of the late Albert Leroy Nelson would like to express our heartfelt “Thank You” to the family, friends and medical teams for their love, support and care. Thank you for all the phone calls, cards, flowers, food and donations as all are truly appreciated.

Thank You:

Kelowna General Hospital Surgical Unit and Staff

KBRH Emergency Dept, Doctors, Nurses and Staff

KBRH 3rd floor Doctors, Nurses and Staff

James Kitch, Dr. Gerlitz and Dr. Fisher

Interior Health Staff

Neighborhood Nursing Staff

Serendipity Support Services Staff

CIBC Trail Staff

Geoff and Katarina Yule

Bill Clark and the Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Staff

Gwen Ziprick for a beautiful graveside service

Those we love are never more than a thought away.

For as long as there is a memory,

They live in our heart.

Albert and Carol Nelson – Together Forever.

Obituary-