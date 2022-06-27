June 27, 2022
In loving memory ~
The family of the late Albert Leroy Nelson would like to express our heartfelt “Thank You” to the family, friends and medical teams for their love, support and care. Thank you for all the phone calls, cards, flowers, food and donations as all are truly appreciated.
Thank You:
Kelowna General Hospital Surgical Unit and Staff
KBRH Emergency Dept, Doctors, Nurses and Staff
KBRH 3rd floor Doctors, Nurses and Staff
James Kitch, Dr. Gerlitz and Dr. Fisher
Interior Health Staff
Neighborhood Nursing Staff
Serendipity Support Services Staff
CIBC Trail Staff
Geoff and Katarina Yule
Bill Clark and the Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Staff
Gwen Ziprick for a beautiful graveside service
Those we love are never more than a thought away.
For as long as there is a memory,
They live in our heart.
Albert and Carol Nelson – Together Forever.
Obituary-
