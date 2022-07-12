Adolf Saenger

1928-2022 ~ Adolf is survived by his 3 daughters Susan, Karen and Ellen and their families. His granddaughters Maya, Jessie and Anja were his pride and joy.

He is predeceased by his wife Lotte, son-in-law Tony and grandson Morgan.

Adolf was born in Germany and immigrated to Canada with Lotte. They lived first in Vancouver, and then settled in the Fraser Valley.

A landscape architect by training, he worked in the private sector, for the Vancouver Park Board, and later became Park Superintendent at the District of Coquitlam.

He loved nature, especially the alpine flowers at Manning Park and on Botany Mountain and enjoyed sharing the beautiful gardens he created at his home.

The family thanks the team at Abbotsford Home Health whose care allowed him to live in his home until the final weeks of his life. Heartfelt thanks also to family doctor Jas Gill and the staff of Holmberg House Hospice.

A celebration of Adolf’s life will be held at Bradner Hall, 5305 Bradner Road, on Thursday, July 28th at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Adolf’s name to Holmberg House Hospice or the Canadian Red Cross.

First Memorial, Aldergrove is in charge of cremation.