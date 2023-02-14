Woman seriously injured during interaction with Vancouver police officer

FILE - Members of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) talk at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 9, 2015. The office is investigating a Feb. 12, 2022 incident in Vancouver after a woman was seriously injured during arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an interaction with a Vancouver police officer Sunday morning (Feb. 12).

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating to determine what happened during the incident and if the officer acted wrongfully.

It said information provided to it so far suggests the on-duty officer was driving near the intersection of Seymour and Nelson streets around 10:50 a.m. when he saw a woman he believed was committing a property crime. The officer stopped to investigate, an interaction occurred, and the woman was taken into custody.

Noticeably injured, the woman was taken to Vancouver Police Department cells for treatment by a jail nurse, who then sent her to a local hospital. The hospital confirmed the woman’s injuries were serious.

Anyone with information or video footage of the interaction is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or online. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It looks into all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

