Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Woman found dead after firefighters douse blaze at Vancouver tent encampment

Woman appears to have died before the fire started

Police say a body has been found inside the remains of a burned tent at an encampment on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A statement from Const. Tania Visintin says the woman’s body was found at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Visintin says firefighters had just put out a fire at the encampment on Hastings Street when they discovered the remains.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Visintin says it appears the woman died before the fire started.

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the victim.

RELATED: Man shot while trying to get back allegedly stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

RELATED: Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Fatal FireHomeless

Previous story
Coquitlam RCMP continue search for woman missing for 8 days; car found near Fraser River
Next story
Shots fired at occupied Lower Mainland residence

Just Posted

Andrea McIntyre, 45, of Coquitlam. (RCMP handout)
Coquitlam RCMP continue search for woman missing for 8 days; car found near Fraser River

Pop-up banner image