Woman fatally stabbed inside North Vancouver home

Arrested suspect known to the woman, police say

One woman is dead after she was fatally stabbed inside a North Vancouver home Tuesday morning (Dec. 13).

North Vancouver RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the 200-block of West 3rd Street shortly after 11 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

When officers entered the home, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. Police and paramedics tried to save her, but the woman died on scene.

Officers arrested a suspect who was known to the woman.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

