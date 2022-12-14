Woman fatally stabbed inside North Vancouver home

One woman is dead after she was fatally stabbed inside a North Vancouver home Tuesday morning (Dec. 13).
North Vancouver RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the 200-block of West 3rd Street shortly after 11 a.m. for a reported disturbance.
When officers entered the home, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. Police and paramedics tried to save her, but the woman died on scene.
Officers arrested a suspect who was known to the woman.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
