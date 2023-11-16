Woman dragged into the bushes by stranger in Vancouver Island park

RCMP asking for any tips related to assault the night of Nov. 11 in Ladysmith

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating an assault near Transfer Beach in which a woman was grabbed and pulled into the woods on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP are investigating an assault that took place near Ladysmith’s Transfer Beach on the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, just after 8:30 p.m., police received a report that a woman was allegedly grabbed from behind and dragged into a wooded area by an unknown man “for a short moment” along Transfer Beach Boulevard, according to a police press release.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area of Transfer Beach or Oyster Bay Drive on the evening of Nov. 11 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. is asked to contact the Ladysmith RCMP, especially if they saw a person matching the description of the suspect, or anyone seen loitering in the area that evening,” said Cst. Bryna Arrowsmith of the Ladysmith RCMP in the release. “We are also looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage in that time frame and area on the night of Nov. 11.”

The suspect was described as approximately 5-foot-9 with a slim build, dark-coloured eyes, dark-coloured cargo pants and top and was wearing a ski mask or balaclava.

The victim did not sustain physical injuries and is being supported by victim services. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

