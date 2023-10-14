Woman dead after New Westminster stabbing: IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s podium pictured in Surrey on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in what homicide police call an “isolated incident between family members.” (Photo: Anna Burns)

A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in what homicide police call an “isolated incident between family members.”

Just after 5 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13) New Westminster Police were called to the 200-block of Suzuki Street where first responders found a 46-year old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries from a stabbing. Police say she died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from responding officers and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

A suspect was identified at the scene. He was taken into custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Balvir Singh of New Westminster is facing a charge of second degree murder in connection with the death of Kulwant Kaur.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between family members,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Man, 30, charged with 2nd-degree murder in case of missing B.C. woman

Breaking NewsIHIT