Woman, 89, shoved to the ground in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Lower Mainland mall

Burnaby RCMP say 2 other people also assaulted, but have not yet come forward to police

Burnaby RCMP is looking to identify a suspect accused of assaulting three people, including an 89-year-old woman, at Metrotown April 20, 2023. (Burnaby RCMP)

Burnaby RCMP is looking to identify a suspect accused of assaulting three people, including an 89-year-old woman at Metrotown.

Mounties were called to the mall Thursday (April 20) after an 89-year-old woman was walking through Metrotown “when an unknown suspect shoved her to the ground before leaving the area.” The senior was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Since then, Burnaby RCMP say investigators have learned the suspect also assaulted two other people who have yet to contact police. RCMP is asking both victims to reach out to police

One man was pushed “seconds before” the elderly woman, and another man was “shoved moments after the incident.”

The suspect is described as five-foot-seven, with a medium build. They were wearing a black jacket with white stripes and a green camouflage baseball cap.

Burnaby RCMP is asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, or the two additional victims, to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, with file number 23-12960.

