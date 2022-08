BC Conservation, RCMP were on scene after escape Tuesday morning

Wolves escaped from their enclosure Tuesday morning at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, prompting a response by the BC Conservation Service and Langley RCMP.

Few details were yet available, but Cpl. Holly Largy confirmed the Langley RCMP were called in to assist BC Conservation at about 9:30 a.m.

The zoo is closed, according to the company’s website.

There are nine wolves listed on the website, between one and three years old, along with a number of new cubs that were born in June.

