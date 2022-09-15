The area of Clark Drive and Grant Street where a pedestrian was struck by a driver and left with life-threatening injuries Sept. 14. The driver fled the scene. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Witnesses sought in Vancouver hit-and-run that sent 1 man to intensive care

Suspect drove a black 2011 to 2015 Kia Optima

A middle-aged man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday (Sept. 14) night after a driver struck him in the middle of a Vancouver road and fled the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department says the man was crossing Clark Drive at Grant Street at about 9 p.m. when he was hit. The driver of a black 2011 to 2015 Kia Optima drove away along Clark Drive before police arrived.

The victim has not been identified, but police say he remains in the intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run are asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.

