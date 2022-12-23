BREAKING: Winter weather closes Port Mann, Alex Fraser Bridges to traffic

RCMP in Surrey and White Rock urge drivers to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary

The Port Mann Bridge on Nov 4, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. (Photo: DriveBC.ca)

With another major winter storm underway in the Lower Mainland, both the Alex Fraser and Port Mann Bridges have been closed to all traffic.

DriveBC announced the Port Mann Bridge’s closure Friday morning in a tweet at 10:13 a.m., quickly following up with another tweet at 10:26 a.m. announcing that the Alex Fraser Bridge was also closed due to winter conditions.

The Port Mann Bridge on Highway 1 is closed due to the risk of ice falling from cables onto vehicles.

Ice has formed on the bridge cables, that cross all traffic lanes, due to the freezing rain, according to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The bridge will remain closed to traffic until weather conditions improve with warmer temperatures, but an estimated re-opening of the bridge is not yet known.

Motorists will be directed to detour routes until the crossings are re-opened, the release states.

Meanwhile, residents of the Lower Mainland are being advised to stay home and avoid all non-essential travel.

“Anyone who is venturing out in these conditions should have a properly equipped vehicle as well as pack additional clothing/food/water so that they are prepared if they become stuck somewhere,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn of Surrey RCMP. People appear to be getting the message.

As of Friday morning, Surrey RCMP had not had any major motor vehicle incidents reported to them.

Collisions reported to White Rock RCMP have been minor, with no one sustaining any injuries, said police.

“City crews have been working plowing and sanding the main streets in White Rock. If you don’t have snow tires and winter driving experience, please do not drive, but rather take a ride share, taxi or public transit,” reads a statement from White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears.

The city’s steepest roads, including Oxford Street, north of Marine Drive, have been closed to traffic since the snowstorm that blanketed the Lower Mainland earlier this week.

For up-to-date information about provincial road conditions, visit www.DriveBC.ca

