Window shattered in moving B.C. car after shots fired from black Infiniti

Victim’s passenger window was broken while driving through New Westminster

Police are looking to identify a suspect after a man reported being shot at – breaking his passenger window – while driving.

New Westminster Police say the department received a call from a driver on Oct. 25 around 12:30 p.m. that someone had shot at his vehicle multiple times while driving.

He said he had crossed over the Pattullo Bridge into New Westminster from Surrey, heading onto McBride Boulevard, when the driver of a black two-door Infiniti “shouted at him before pointing a black handgun and shooting numerous times.” His passenger-side window was broken as a result.

The weapon used may have been a pellet gun, New Westminster Police say, but officers are looking to identify the suspect.

Police say the suspect is an Asian man, with short hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black jacket.

“Using a weapon against another driver in traffic is reaching the heights of irresponsible and reckless behaviour,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from Oct. 25, between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m. are asked to call 604-525-5411 and speak to the watch commander about regarding file #23-18029.

