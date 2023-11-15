Wily B.C. wolf-dog WD-40 continues to give trappers the slip

Animal not yet hungry enough to enter baited trap set in rural Vancouver Island area

A wolf-hybrid dog is on the loose outside of Parksville. (Photo courtesy Vaughan Roberts)

Volunteers are asking people not to feed a slippery wolf-dog hybrid on the loose in a rural Vancouver Island area for more than two months.

Gary Shade, co-founder of FLED (Find lost and escaped dogs) said the wolf-dog has been spotted via trail cam checking out a baited trap. FLED is assisting resident Colleen Rowe, who has 15 years of experience rescuing and fostering wolf-dogs, in her efforts to humanely trap the hybrid animal.

The dog has been dubbed WD-40 by rescuers, as it has approached the trap multiple times but always manages to slip away despite the enticing aroma of beef, tripe and other smelly goodies left out.

“He just doesn’t seem to go in. So I mean, he’s not getting hungry enough,” Shade said. That makes it different from the domestic variety his organization is normally called in to help find.

“With domestic dogs, you can just throw a cheeseburger in there, or a piece of pepperoni, and they’ll dive in after about three or four days,” he said. “This guy walks around and looks at it, and surveys the situation and leaves.”

He was informed by people who frequent the area that someone has been feeding the wolf-dog for approximately a week. The animal could also be sustaining itself on rabbits, Shade added.

The animal, reportedly released by an owner, has been sighted in multiple rural areas near Parksville.

The animal is wary of humans, according to Rowe, and she does not believe it is possible to get close enough to leash him.

Shade does not believe the wolf-dog is aggressive. He pointed to a recent sighting where a person encountered it while out horseback riding. The hybrid came out of the bushes and followed along, but was not behaving aggressively, he said.

Other encounters involved off-leash dogs, Shade said.

“They ran up to it, and he was just kind of protecting himself,” he said. “And that happens even at domestic dog parks. Little dogs run up toward a big dog, and the dog tries to protect itself and you’ve got a dog fight.”

Shade thinks it is best to have a single trap, rather than attempting to monitor multiple locations.

“Once the dog is in a trap, you want to be there within five to 10 minutes at the most, or they’ll start freaking out,” he said.

Signs are posted in the area warning about the wolf-dog’s presence.

“Please don’t feed the dog, and if you’re walking up there, keep your dogs on leash,” Shade said.

B.C. Conservation Service has indicated the animal is outside its jurisdiction. Oceanside RCMP have received no calls about the wolf-dog.

Sightings of the wolf-dog can be reported to FLED at info@fledsearch.ca or 250-479-0911.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

AnimalsParksvilleWildlife