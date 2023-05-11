Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Wildfires threatening nine First Nations in Alberta: Indigenous Services Canada

82 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 23 of them listed as out of control

Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek.

The department says it is helping the northern First Nation set up temporary housing in nearby John D’Or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has also been hit hard, with fire destroying 45 structures and power infrastructure.

Indigenous Services says 1,600 evacuees from the community are staying in Edmonton and nearby Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

Meanwhile, Yellowhead County west of Edmonton says residents of the communities of Hansonville, Lobstick Resort and Wildwood are being allowed back.

There are 82 active wildfires in Alberta, with 23 listed as being out of control.

READ MORE: Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

AlbertaWildfires

Previous story
‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend
Next story
Hundreds ordered out of riverside mobile homes in flood-hit Cache Creek

Just Posted

Capt. Malcolm Rodger, B.C. Ferries’ manager of simulation training, talks about computer equipment used to train employees to operate vessels during a demonstration at the Departure Bay ferry terminal on May 10. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
B.C. Ferries workers train on simulated seas at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Pop-up banner image