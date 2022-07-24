A dated photo shows Whistler Village. (Black Press Media file photo)

A dated photo shows Whistler Village. (Black Press Media file photo)

Whistler ski resort puts gondola on standby as reports of shooting in village emerge

Whistler Blackcomb announced an “incident” in the village shortly before 1 p.m.

Whistler Blackcomb is reporting an “incident” in the village and posts to social media suggest someone has been shot at the ski resort.

The resort took to its Twitter page shortly before 1 p.m. to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Posts made to social media at the same time suggest someone was shot. One video posted to Twitter shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Black Press Media has reached out to Whistler RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services to confirm details.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingWhistler

Previous story
Man dead after RCMP shooting on central Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Playland’s newest ride Skybender opened in the park July 21. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: New Playland attraction is fastest single-rider ride in Canada

Pop-up banner image ×