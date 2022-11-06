Passengers walk at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected

Airline hasn’t said what caused the outage

WestJet says a system-wide outage that caused delays and cancellations across its entire network has been resolved, but it still expects further disruptions.

The airline tweeted this morning that all its systems were online and stable, and that teams were busy working to recover from the outage.

The Calgary-based airline said yesterday the outage prevented its contact centre from accessing guest reservations.

No reason for the outage was provided.

Despite being back online, the airline says it anticipates further disruptions as it recovers from the outage.

It is also apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

The Canadian Press

AirlinesWestJet

