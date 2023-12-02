West Vancouver mayor’s 2022 campaign finances investigated by B.C. police

Elections BC say a disclosure report identified ‘potential spending irregularities’

Port Moody Police are investigating the campaign finances of West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager. (Port Moody Police photo)

A British Columbia municipal police department is investigating the campaign finances of West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager.

Elections BC issued a statement saying a compliance review of Sager’s 2022 campaign financing disclosure report identified “potential spending irregularities.”

Elections BC says it contacted the RCMP, who referred the file to the Port Moody Police Department for investigation.

Port Moody Police, in a statement, confirms it has been engaged by Elections BC to conduct an investigation, but could not provide further details.

Elections BC, a non-partisan office of the B.C. legislature responsible for conducting provincial and local elections, by-elections, petitions, referendums and plebiscites, says when it identifies potential contravention of legislation, it can conduct its own investigation or forward the file to a law enforcement partner.

Sager was not immediately available for comment.

