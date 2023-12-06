West Kelowna wildfire picture makes Time’s top 100 photos of the year

The photo was taken by Canadian Press’ Darryl Dyck

The latest federal government forecast says Canada’s already unprecedented 2023 wildfire season could continue late into the fall or winter. The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire is getting world-renowned attention.

Canadian Press reporter Darryl Dyck’s photo of the blaze has been named to Time’s top 100 photos of 2023.

This photo was taken on Aug. 18 as the blaze continued to burn on the West Kelowna mountainside close to Okanagan Lake.

Time’s top 100 photos can be seen on their website.

