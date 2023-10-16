Wastewater workers in Langley, around Metro Vancouver, on strike

Members of the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees Union are picketing at the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment plant as of Monday, Oct. 16. The union, which operates five plants across Metro Vancouver, has been without a contract for almost two years. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A picket line is up outside of the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant after unionized workers went on strike on Monday morning.

The Oct. 16 job action comes as the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees Union (GVRDEU) and Metro Vancouver management have failed to come to a contract deal. The workers have now been without a contract for almost two years.

“We’re just trying to put fire to the feet,” said picket captain Ed Tack at the Langley plant.

There are five wastewater treatment plants serving Metro Vancouver, including Annacis Island, Iona Island, Lulu Island, and Lions Gate. Langley’s plant, which serves mostly Walnut Grove and some nearby areas, is among the smallest in the region.

The union issued a statement Monday calling on the Metro Vancouver Board to “return to the bargaining table with a fair offer which is in parity with the other reached agreements by the same municipal members.”

The union statement also mentions the high cost of living. Inflation has been a key issue in union contract negotiation across both the public and private sectors over the last year in Canada.

Some union members are working to maintain essential service levels, according to a strike update posted by the GVRDEU.

On Oct. 13, the union had already pulled back all its members from standby and overtime work, except those doing essential services.

“The escalation of job action by the union is unfortunate, however, there will be no disruption to the essential services that we provide to nearly 2.8 million residents every day,” said a statement from Sandra Jansen, general manager of external relations for Metro Vancouver.

Jansen said Metro Vancouver was committed to reaching a “fair and reasonable collective agreement,” and said the regional district wanted to create more union jobs and reduce contracting out, and was looking at more flexible work hours.

Metro is currently offering an 11.5 per cent wage increase over three years and a one-time lump sum payment of 4.5 per cent based on last year’s wages, plus improvements to benefits.

That was in line with similar settlements in the area, she said.

Negotiations between the union and Metro Vancouver were expected to resume, with a mediator, on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment plant is near the footings of the Golden Ears Bridge, in northern Walnut Grove on 201st Street.

LangleyMetro VancouverWastewater treatment