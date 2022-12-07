Burnaby man Kevin Liew, 30, is seeing entering a SkyTrain station on Nov. 14, 2022, two days before he was found severely injured near the Burnaby hospital. He has since died. (Photo courtesy of VPD)

VPD investigating fatal assault of Burnaby man as 13th homicide of the year

Police believe attack occurred near abandoned home off East Broadway

A Burnaby man died in hospital Monday (Dec. 5), three weeks after he was found badly injured from what police say they believe was a targeted assault.

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating 30-year-old Kevin Liew’s death as its 13th homicide of the year.

The department says Liew was found it bad condition near the Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17. He had to be taken further away to the Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment, however, due to the severity of his injuries. Liew died there on Monday.

VPD says evidence it has gathered since then suggests Liew was attacked near an abandoned home around 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street. No charges have yet been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 604-717-2500.

DeathHomicideMetro Vancouver

