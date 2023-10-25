Volunteer shortage may force cancellation of 111-year-old Aldergrove Fair Days

Amelia Bannister, 5, from Brookswood, got to do some high-altitude trampoline jumping at a past Aldergrove Fair Days. The event is facing cancellation in 2024 due to a lack of long-term volunteers. (Langley Advance Times files) Aldergrove Fair Days president Robin McIntosh (seen here at the Aldergrove tree lighting last year) is warning the annual event is facing cancellation due to a lack of long-term volunteers. (Langley Advance Times files) Mason, 9, from Aldergrove, tried a traditional game in the Kids Zone of the Aldergrove Fair in July of this year. After more than a century, the event is facing cancellation due to a lack of long-term volunteers. (Langley Advance Times files) After more than a century, Aldergrove Fair Days is facing cancellation due to a lack of long-term volunteers. (Langley Advance Times files) “Cowboy Church” Sunday morning with Garth Johannesson at this year’s Aldergrove Fair. After more than a century, the event is facing cancellation due to a lack of long-term volunteers. (Langley Advance Times files)

If the annual Aldergrove fair can’t find enough people to help prepare for next year’s event, the 111-year-old Lower Mainland tradition that draws thousands may have to be canceled, the all-volunteer board of directors is warning.

Right now, there simply aren’t enough people working on Aldergrove Fair Days, and they are overworked and burning out, according to Robin McIntosh, who just stepped down as president of the fair, new president Kylene Shannon, and long-time board member Mike Robinson.

A special general meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 14 to recruit members, team leaders and directors.

McIntosh estimates organizing the annual community fair requires between 12 and 15 people, “and we’ve got about five.”

It means the small group of volunteers has to take on multiple roles and put in longer hours, McIntosh told the Langley Advance Times on Tuesday, Oct. 24

READ ALSO: That’s a wrap: another successful Aldergrove Fair

“Each year, more and more of the overall tasks are being performed by fewer and fewer team leaders,” he said.

In a “last ditch” effort to save the fair, he said the board has decided to make a public appeal for help.

”If there were enough people, we could split up the tasks and we figure that, if you spent two hours a week, you could handle one of these roles, which we don’t feel is that much,” McIntosh commented.

Shannon, the new fair president, said they need at least “four to five” additional people to help share the workload and learn from experienced volunteers like McIntosh and Robinson.

“We can’t have a fair without more people stepping up in the community to help,” Shannon warned.

Without enough people to help, it is “next to impossible” for her to devote the extra hours, she explained.

Long-time director Mike Robinson said he is looking at an “extremely busy year” at work, and he can’t spare as much time.

READ ALSO: Volunteers vital part of Aldergrove Fair reaching 111 years

While the fair was able to find close to the number of volunteers it needed for the days the fair was open this year, Robinson said they are short people who can handle the essential advance planning.

“The type that we’re missing now, is the volunteers who are ready to work for basically a year to put on a fair,” Robinson advised.

However, Robinson, like Shannon and McIntosh, believes the situation is “solvable” if enough people step up.

But if they don’t, “if we can’t get enough people to take personal responsibility for each of the various tasks, and there’s about a dozen [we need], then it just can’t happen. The tanks are empty.”

In the meantime, anyone interested in getting involved can email president@aldergrovefair.ca, or contact through the fair website at aldergrovefair.ca or Facebook at www.facebook.com/AldergroveFair.

Aldergrove