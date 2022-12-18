VIDEOS: Snowstorm hits Lower Mainland once again

FILE - Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Sunday (Dec. 18). (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Lower Mainland residents will have the chance to put their snow skills to the test once again, with snowfall blanketing the region Sunday morning (Dec. 18) and more expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 cm in Metro Vancouver and 10 to 15 cm in the Fraser Valley to finish off the weekend. That’s in addition to up to several centimeters which fell overnight Saturday.

Already Sunday morning, at least one major crash has been reported on Highway 1 in North Vancouver. DriveBC says the eastbound right lane is blocked due to an incident between Railway Street and Second Narrows Bridge.

Hwy 1 WB trying to get through North Vancouver is a disaster right now. Avoid. Holy crap avoid this. I'm stuck here for a while! 15 spunout cars trying to get to Mtn Hwy. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/xZUdn0Qbmb — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 18, 2022

Hwy 1 WB is closed at 715am after Mtn Hwy due to multiple spinouts. Do not go this way. #bcstorm @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic pic.twitter.com/iRe9Q6si5D — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 18, 2022

Here’s what things look like elsewhere in the region:

Snowfall in #NewWestminster.

7 a.m. #SundayMorning.

Didn't hear the Thundersnow even though I was awake when it happened in other parts of the region. #ShareYourWeather #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/4Hs89JWGDu — Stephen A. Braverman (@stephenbraverm1) December 18, 2022

