FILE - Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Sunday (Dec. 18). (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

VIDEOS: Snowstorm hits Lower Mainland once again

Up to 15 cm expected in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Sunday

Lower Mainland residents will have the chance to put their snow skills to the test once again, with snowfall blanketing the region Sunday morning (Dec. 18) and more expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 cm in Metro Vancouver and 10 to 15 cm in the Fraser Valley to finish off the weekend. That’s in addition to up to several centimeters which fell overnight Saturday.

Already Sunday morning, at least one major crash has been reported on Highway 1 in North Vancouver. DriveBC says the eastbound right lane is blocked due to an incident between Railway Street and Second Narrows Bridge.

Here’s what things look like elsewhere in the region:

