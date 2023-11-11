VIDEO: Zero Avenue fire draws massive police response in Langley

Saturday, police were still at the scene of a fire in the 23500 block of Zero Avenue in Langley that drew a massive police response Friday night, Nov. 10. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Saturday, police were still at the scene of a fire in the 23500 block of Zero Avenue in Langley that drew a massive police response Friday night, Nov. 10. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Saturday, police were still at the scene of a fire in the 23500 block of Zero Avenue in Langley that drew a massive police response Friday night, Nov. 10. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Saturday, police were still at the scene of a fire in the 23500 block of Zero Avenue in Langley that drew a massive police response Friday night, Nov. 10. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Saturday, police were still at the scene of a fire in the 23500 block of Zero Avenue in Langley that drew a massive police response Friday night, Nov. 10. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

So far, few details have been released about a fire in the 23500 block of Zero Avenue in Langley that drew a massive police response Friday night, Nov. 10.

Langley RCMP were directing queries to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into police-officer-involved incidents of death or serious harm, which has yet to make a statement.

According to social media posts, as many as 15 police vehicles arrived in the area early in the evening, and residents were ordered to shelter in place by officers.

ERT police were seen, along with fire trucks, paramedics, and what sounded like a police helicopter in the air.

One post from a person who lived nearby said a house behind them suddenly burst into flames and thick smoke and explosions could be heard.

The fire started shortly after the power went out, they said.

Police still at scene of fire in 23500 block of 0 Ave. Multiple units responded to the call Friday night. pic.twitter.com/T70AZywUeL — Langley Advance Times (@LangleyTimes) November 11, 2023

Saturday morning, several police vehicles could be seen at the location, what appeared to be a burnt-out trailer was still smouldering, and a nearby vehicle had suffered extensive fire damage.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the IIO, which said they were on the scene as of Saturday afternoon and would be releasing more information later in the day.

