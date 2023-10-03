VIDEO: Woman trapped under truck in Langley

A 21-year-old woman from Surrey was taken to hospital after she became trapped underneath a pickup truck at the intersection of 202nd Street and 64th Avenue in Langley on Monday night, Oct. 2. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A 21-year-old woman from Surrey was trapped under a truck in Langley on Monday night, Oct. 2 when she was hit while crossing 202nd Street near 64th Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said officers arrived at the scene to find Emergency Health Services (EHS) and Township of Langley fire department communicating with a woman who was “pinned under the front of a white Chevrolet pickup truck.”

Cpl. van Herk said firefighters extracted the woman, who was conscious “and continued to communicate with first responders.”

She was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries to be further assessed.

Investigators have determined that the driver of the white pickup truck was heading west on 64th Avenue approaching 202nd Street.

The pedestrian was crossing 202nd Street at the time. The driver made a right turn onto 202nd Street colliding with the pedestrian.

The driver of the truck is a 46-year-old man from Langley.

“At this point in the investigation, causes and factors contributing to the collision have not been determined,” van Herk said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it, is asked contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

