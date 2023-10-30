VIDEO: Police incident closes Fraser Highway through Aldergrove

Fraser Highway is closed in both directions as police deal with an incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fraser Highway is closed in both directions as police deal with an incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fraser Highway is closed in both directions as police deal with an incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fraser Highway is closed in both directions as police deal with an incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fraser Highway is closed in both directions as police deal with an incident. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A driver who crashed into the Langley RCMP Aldergrove Community Policing Station was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle after leaving the scene Sunday night, Oct. 29.

Just before 8:30 pm, Langley RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle crashing into the station at 26970 Fraser Highway.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said officers arrived to find several witnesses at the scene assisting a female occupant out of a vehicle that had crashed into the office.

“First Aid was initiated and BC Emergency Health Services responded, took over care of the female and she was transported to hospital,” van Herk said.

“Witnesses at the scene advised the driver had left the collision scene on foot. The driver was located a short distance away and arrested. He was transported to Langley Detachment for further investigation.”

Witness information has determined the incident may have begun further east on Fraser Highway.

A lower part of the front wall of the building appeared to have been caved in, and the window pane above that was cracked.

A nearby street sign appeared to have been knocked down, and was surrounded by yellow police evidence markers.

Multiple uniformed officers were on the scene, including members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

Fraser Highway from 268th Street to 276 was closed to traffic in both directions while the Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) investigated.

Fraser Highway was expected to remain closed until early this afternoon.

Police are requesting anyone that may have dash cam, cell phone or surveillance video relating to this incident or anyone that witnessed the collision, the driving prior to it or has information about the incident to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.

