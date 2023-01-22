One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete hitting cars in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete hitting cars in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City after reports of suspect with machete

Weapon located

RCMP officers took down a suspect in Langley City, with at least five police vehicles and eight officers called to the scene Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22.

It happened around 2 p.m. in a back lane off 203rd Street near 56th Avenue.

Police said they were responding to reports of a man with a machete “punching” vehicles in the area and causing a disturbance.

One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. A search of the area found the machete.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. A search of the area found the machete.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Officers could be seen with guns drawn before a man was arrested at the back of a business.

RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams told the Langley Advance Times the suspect, a man in his 30s, who was “well-known to us” was “confrontational” with officers.

The suspect is now in custody and expected to appear in court Monday.

One man was arrested after reports of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. At least five police vehicles and eight officers responded to the area near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man was arrested after reports of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. At least five police vehicles and eight officers responded to the area near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Officers searched the area and located the machete with the assistance of a police dog, Adams said.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityRCMP

Previous story
UBC promises to go beyond eating well and exercising in healthy aging speaker series

Just Posted

Fans line up to enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. She died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency and was buried on the property next to her son Benjamin Keough, and near her father Elvis Presley and his two parents. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter