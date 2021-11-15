VIDEO: Langley drenched by downpour

Melissa Carson sent in this photo from 264th Street on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Special to Black Press Media) Melissa Carson sent in this photo from 264th Street on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Special to Black Press Media) Fraser Highway was closed off westbound heading into Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Torrential rain pounded Langley Monday, closing dozens of roads, flooding fields and golf courses and forcing the shutdown of the Langley Senior Resources Society building .

Nicomekl river in Langley City was overflowing as the heavy rain continued Monday. A pedestrian bridge was under water.

RAIN & WIND WARNING – It's pretty bad out there today folks! Make sure your wipers & headlights are in good working condition, slow down when approaching a puddle, increase follow distance, give yourself extra time & be kind! #langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #drivesafe #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/iQ0JMIYQU5 — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) November 15, 2021

Langley RCMP was advising drivers to exercise caution, to make sure your wipers and headlights are in good working condition, slow down when approaching a puddle, increase follow distance, give yourself extra time and “be kind.”

There was no access to Highway One east from 264th street. The whole area around the interchange had full ditches, and flooded yards.

A tractor was half-submerged in a flooded field near Fort Langley (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

