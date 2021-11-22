VIDEO: Langley donation drive for flood victims gets big response

A Langley drive-thru donation drive to help Abbotsford flood victims raised more than $57,000 and filled three five-ton trucks on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A truck filled up with donations at a Langley drive-thru drive to help Abbotsford flood victims. The event raised more than $57,000 and filled three five-ton trucks on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Volunteers were busy at a Langley drive-thru donation drive to help Abbotsford flood victims. It raised more than $57,000 and filled three five-ton trucks on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A drive-thru donation drive to help Abbotsford flood victims drew a bigger than hoped-for response, close to double the amount of the cash donation target, as well as filling several trucks with contributions.

The four-hour Langley pop-up on Saturday, Nov. 20, was organized by the Ruscheinski brothers, Jamie and Chris, who are known as the Property Twins, and for their cancer fundraising efforts through projects such as the huge summer Gone Country concert.

Chris Ruscheinski said they had to order up another truck shortly after they started accepting donations at Sammy J’s Grill & Bar at 19925 Willowbrook Dr.

“We filled the first one in an hour and a half,” Chris revealed.

A Langley drive-thru donation drive to help Abbotsford flood victims raised more than $57,000 and filled three five-ton trucks on Saturday, Nov. 20. Organizer Chris Ruscheinski said they had to order up another truck shortly after they started accepting donations. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

They were hoping to collect $30,000, and fill two trucks, but as of Sunday, a total of $57,000 in cash, cheques, and gift cards had come in, and three trucks were full of food and clothing.

Jamie had earlier told the Langley Advance Times they raised more than $8,000 in the first two days after the event was announced.

Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford, the beneficiary, estimated it was triple the amount of goods they receive on their biggest donation drive of the year.

“Thank you to all of Langley for supporting us,” Chris said.

