VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 38-year-old blind horse in Maple Ridge

First responders attempting a horse rescue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The NEWS) 38-year-old Sera, an Arab horse, was rescued after she slipped and couldn’t get up. Pictured here after her rescue, with her boarder Jocelyn Hall. (Neil Corbett/The NEWS) First responders attempting a horse rescue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The NEWS) First responders attempting a horse rescue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The NEWS) First responders attempting a horse rescue in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The NEWS)

First responders attended to a horse rescue in Maple Ridge Thursday morning.

A call for a large-animal rescue at 23044 132 Ave. brought first responders on scene to rescue the 38-year-old horse, Sera.

Maple Ridge Firefighters crew on scene attempted coaxing Sera, the Arab, to get up, but eventually decided to erect apparatus and put her in a harness to try and lift her up.

Jocelyn Hall, the property owner who was on scene, prompted the firefighters to keep talking to the horse while lifting.

Firefighters were finally able to get Sera to stand up and after a while, she was up and eating and pawing the ground.

Sera, who is blind, and boards at Hall’s property, was found on ground at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning after she slipped, and was unable to get up. Hall attempted to get her up for a while. She let Sera rest a little and then attempted again, before finally giving in and calling the fire department.

ALSO READ: ‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Hall holds onto a belief that this time of the year isn’t good for her.

“Halloween is the worst night for her,” said Hall, adding that she runs into fences around this time.

Hall believes that Sera is probably the oldest horse in Maple Ridge.

Firefighters typically train in these types of rescues couple times each year and get calls such as this one all year long.

They were called to three large animal rescues in 2019 and 2018, and five in 2017. According to assistant fire chief Gary Porter, they get about a dozen calls such as these, per year.

“It’s good for us to have a win; it’s not always the case,” said Porter.