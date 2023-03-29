VIDEO: 24-year-old man identified as person who died in Langley train and car collision

A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who died when a train hit a car near the 200th Street crossing in Langley City Sunday morning, March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A 24-year-old man has been identified by RCMP as the victim of a crash involving a small car and a freight train near the 200th Street crossing in Langley City Sunday morning, March 26.

His name and hometown were not disclosed.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk told the Langley Advance Times there were multiple 911 calls, beginning with a report of a car on the tracks that morning around 7:20 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a small four-door sedan had been hit by a westbound freight train and dragged down the tracks towards the nearby Fraser Highway crossing.

Fire crews managed to extricate the driver of the car, the lone occupant of the vehicle, but he died of his injuries.

Police cordoned off the area for several hours.

A statement from the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it was investigating the death.

As it is early in the process of trying to determine all of the facts, the agency advised it had no additional information available at this time.

A minimum of several months will likely be required to complete the investigation and prepare a report, the statement added.

