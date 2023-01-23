Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder

Kaela Mehl successfully overturned her first-degree murder conviction in the 2015 death of her 18-month-old daughter. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 23. (Submitted file photo)

A Victoria woman accused of killing her toddler in 2015 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Kaela Mehl appeared in a Victoria courtroom on Monday (Jan. 23) to enter the plea with her sentencing hearing getting underway right after.

Mehl was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the Sept. 16, 2015 death of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Mehl successfully sought a new trial in 2020, claiming juror bias and that her own lawyer was ineffective for failing to bring it to the attention of the judge. She alleged that throughout the trial one of the jurors made gestures of support or sympathy towards the family of her daughter’s father. In June 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled in her favour, overruling the conviction and ordering a new trial.

Mehl was scheduled to appear in a Victoria courtroom on Nov. 14, 2022, and was expected to enter a guilty plea at that time, but the case was adjourned to a later date. It resumed Monday.

More to come.

