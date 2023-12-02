Vancouver Whitecaps coach suspended 5 games for conduct in season-ending loss

Vanni Sartini has been fined $20K for his actions and comments about referee Tim Ford

Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini was suspended by Major League Soccer for the first six games of next season and fined $20,000 for his actions and comments about referee Tim Ford following a 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Nov. 5 that eliminated the Whitecaps from the playoffs.

Sartini called Ford’s performance “disgraceful” and made a joke about being a suspect if Ford were to be found dead. Santini had been given a red card in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

MLS said Thursday it assessed the additional five-game ban for “entering the field of play in a confrontational manner and public criticism.”

Sartini later apologized for his comments.

The league said Sartini must complete a league-approved behavioral assessment and comply with any recommended treatment. He may ask the league to reduce the penalty based on compliance with any recommended treatment.

The Associated Press

