Vancouver triple-stabbing suspects still sought 1 year later

Vancouver police are releasing images of two suspects who are believed to responsible for a triple stabbing last fall.

On Oct. 30, 2022, three people were stabbed and one person was assaulted after a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway in the Fairview neighbourhood.

Police say the suspects had fled the area before officers arrived.

Const. Tania Visintin said since then investigators from the major crime section have done numerous search warrants, DNA testing of forensic evidence from the scene, witness interviews and a review of surveillance video, but they have yet been able to identify the men.

Both suspects are South Asian men in the 30s with dark beards, police said. The first suspect is described to have a slim build, and he was wearing a dark ball cap and a puffy vest on top of a crew neck sweater. The second suspect has a heavy build, and was wearing a dark jacket on top of a white t-shirt.

Visintin added that investigators don’t believe the suspects and victims knew each other, but the stabbings were instead a result of a confrontation between two groups of people inside the restaurant.

Anyone with information, or anyone who recognizes either suspect, is asked to call VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

