Vancouver police are investigating a homicide after they found the body of a 65-year-old man in Gastown Sunday (Nov. 27). (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver senior found murdered inside his rooming house

Police believe killing of 65-year-old Cameron Fairful was targeted

Police are investigating after a 65-year-old Vancouver man was found murdered inside his rooming house unit on Sunday (Nov. 27).

The Vancouver Police Department says they’ve examined the scene where Cameron Fairful’s body was discovered and believe the fatal attack was targeted. Fairful had been living at a single room occupancy building near Abbott and Water streets, in the Gastown neighbourhood.

No charges have yet been laid.

Police are also still investigating the murder of 60-year-old Joseph Kelly, who was found dead inside an apartment on East Hastings Street near Carrall Street on Nov. 20.

There have been 12 homicides in Vancouver in 2022 so far.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

